Boston Calling 2018: Saturday Recap

- By Bobby Nicholas III -

It was a bit cloudier and more humid on day two of Boston Calling, but that didn’t stop anybody from coming back to the Harvard Athletic Complex for another day full of music.

Fresh off of Friday’s music high,

the crowd made their way to the opening performances. Westside Gun & Conway, Tauk, and Lillie Mae all did a phenomenal job setting the tone for what Saturday is going to bring to music lovers in Boston.

I bounced out for a bit and headed over to Natalie Portman’s film festival in the arena. Showcasing early films made by female directors, Natalie curated a mix of performers to play music along the film. The first one was accompanied by St. Vincent performing a piece she created specifically for the film. She stood at the mic gracefully yet fiercely, and I swear that she was staring me in the eyes the whole time. It was a nice, atmospheric piece, and a nice little taste for what was to come later on.