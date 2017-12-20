A New Era of Holiday Classics
By Cassandra Cloutier
Ah, the holiday season. The time of the year where people spend time with loved ones, enjoy festive decorations, and of course - a perfect holiday playlist. You’re probably thinking, and I completely agree, some of the holiday classics from folks like Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra (while still fantastic) can feel a bit tired. So, I’ve compiled a list of more modern holiday songs that are a bit more unconventional in some cases but that will surely become new classics!
Tunes For The Cheerful, Jolly, & All Around Feel Good:
Little Saint Nick - The Beach Boys
Please Come Home For Christmas - Eagles
Must Be Santa - Bob Dylan
Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy - Pentatonix
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Pentatonix
That’s Christmas To Me - Pentatonix
It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Pentatonix
Wizards In Winter - Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - The Jackson 5
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - *NSYNC
Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Bublé
Last Christmas - Wham!
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Sam Smith
Tunes For The Slightly Cynical & Angsty:
Nothing For Christmas - New Found Glory
Fool’s Holiday - All Time Low
Father Christmas - Man Overboard
This Christmas - The Summer Set
Christmas Lights - Yellowcard
I Don’t Wanna Spend Another Christmas Without You - The Ready Set
This Christmas (I’ll Burn It To The Ground) - Set It Off
Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) - The Ramones
Father Christmas - The Kinks
Yule Shoot Your Eye Out - Fall Out Boy
Don’t Shoot Me Santa - The Killers
I Won’t Be Home For Christmas - Blink-182
I Had A Heart - Real Friends
We Wish You A Merry Christmas - Weezer
The Christmas Song - Weezer
Do They Know It’s Christmas? - Band Aid
Wonderful Christmastime - The Shins
Mr. Winter - The Maine
Christmas At 22 - The Wonder Years
Mistletoe Is For Quitters - Forever The Sickest Kids
Nuttin’ For Christmas - Plain White T’s
Forgot It Was Christmas - The Downtown Fiction
When I Get Home For Christmas - Snow Patrol
Peppermint Winter - Owl City
Last Christmas - Jimmy Eat World
December - Neck Deep
Hours Outside In The Snow - Modern Baseball
Sleigh Ride - This Wild Life