A New Era of Holiday Classics

:: 12.20.17
uncommon_tunes_graphic-02

By Cassandra Cloutier

Ah, the holiday season. The time of the year where people spend time with loved ones, enjoy festive decorations, and of course - a perfect holiday playlist. You’re probably thinking, and I completely agree, some of the holiday classics from folks like Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra (while still fantastic) can feel a bit tired. So, I’ve compiled a list of more modern holiday songs that are a bit more unconventional in some cases but that will surely become new classics!

Tunes For The Cheerful, Jolly, & All Around Feel Good:

Little Saint Nick - The Beach Boys

Please Come Home For Christmas - Eagles

Must Be Santa - Bob Dylan

Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy - Pentatonix

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Pentatonix

That’s Christmas To Me -  Pentatonix

It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year -  Pentatonix

Wizards In Winter - Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - The Jackson 5

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - *NSYNC

Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Bublé

Last Christmas - Wham!

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Sam Smith

Tunes For The Slightly Cynical & Angsty:

Nothing For Christmas - New Found Glory

Fool’s Holiday - All Time Low

Father Christmas - Man Overboard

This Christmas - The Summer Set

Christmas Lights - Yellowcard

I Don’t Wanna Spend Another Christmas Without You - The Ready Set

This Christmas (I’ll Burn It To The Ground) - Set It Off

Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) - The Ramones

Father Christmas - The Kinks

Yule Shoot Your Eye Out - Fall Out Boy

Don’t Shoot Me Santa - The Killers

I Won’t Be Home For Christmas - Blink-182

I Had A Heart - Real Friends

We Wish You A Merry Christmas - Weezer

The Christmas Song - Weezer

Do They Know It’s Christmas? - Band Aid

Wonderful Christmastime - The Shins

Mr. Winter - The Maine

Christmas At 22 - The Wonder Years

Mistletoe Is For Quitters - Forever The Sickest Kids

Nuttin’ For Christmas - Plain White T’s

Forgot It Was Christmas - The Downtown Fiction

When I Get Home For Christmas - Snow Patrol

Peppermint Winter - Owl City

Last Christmas - Jimmy Eat World

December - Neck Deep

Hours Outside In The Snow - Modern Baseball

Sleigh Ride - This Wild Life

 

